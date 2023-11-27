Duke basketball not leading race for Boozer twins after official visit
The Duke basketball program still has work to do in the race for the Boozer twins.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer are two of the most coveted prospects in the Class of 2025 and, despite their connection to the Duke basketball program, Jon Scheyer still has a lot of work to do to secure their commitment.
The twin sons of Blue Devil legend Carlos Boozer took their official visits to Durham the weekend of the Arizona game and it seems like the highly coveted prospects enjoyed themselves.
“It’s Duke. It was a great visit,” Cameron Boozer told Travis Branham of 247Sports.
Cameron, the No. 2 player in the country, said that he has a good relationship with Scheyer and the coaching staff as the Blue Devils have turned up its intensity in the recruiting efforts with most of its 2024 class secured.
“Seeing a game at Cameron was something I never really experienced before or when I did I don’t really remember it so seeing it and being able to experience it was a great experience for sure,” Cayden Boozer explained.
Cayden, a point guard, has been steadily rising up recruiting boards and currently ranks as the No. 17 player in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
“[The coaching staff] has been recruiting me since eighth grade and they have always been honest with me and I have always respected that from them,” he added.
Duke basketball battling non traditional school in recruiting efforts
The Boozer’s have also taken official visits to Kentucky, Miami, and Florida but Travis Branham explains that he thinks the Hurricanes are the current favorites to land the twins over Duke, which has so many connections to the family.
They currently live in Miami and attend Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) so their current proximity to the school could be a draw to staying close to home.
Cameron Boozer said he plans on making his college decision before his senior season next fall and Cayden Boozer explained that it’s not necessarily a given that both players will commit to the same school.
“If we go to the same school then that will be awesome but we have to look at it realistically and see if it is a fit for both of us and if it’s not then we go our separate paths.”
Duke does not have a player committed in its Class of 2025 despite extending offers to nine prospects across the country.
