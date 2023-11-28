Duke basketball unveils uniforms for matchup against Arkansas
The Duke basketball team has unveiled what uniforms it will wear against Arkansas.
There have only been two different uniform combinations for the Duke basketball team this season, white or blue.
The traditional home white jerseys have been worn in each of the five games played inside Cameron Indoor Stadium this season, while the blue threads came out for the lone neutral site game on the schedule against Michigan State in the Champions Classic.
Now, a third jersey will be added to that rotation.
Duke announced late Monday night that it will be wearing its alternate black jersey for the first time this season on Wednesday when it travels to Arkansas for the inaugural ACC vs. SEC Challenge.
The Blue Devils also have two other alternate jerseys in its uniform rotation, both for home and road games, in its ‘Brotherhood’ edition but have yet to showcase them yet in the second season under head coach Jon Scheyer.
Former Duke standout RJ Barrett once said of the team wearing the black uniforms, “We love road games. That’s why we wear black because it’s their funeral.”
Arkansas has already announced that it will be wearing white uniforms and encouraged all fans to wear white into Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks, after three convincing victories over mid-majors to begin the season, have lost three of its last four games and its only victory during that span came in 2OT against Stanford in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
A loss at home to UNC-Greensboro began the tough stretch while losses followed against Memphis and North Carolina in the premier non-conference tournament.
Arkansas could be without star in matchup against Duke basketball team
Arkansas could be without its leading scorer when Duke travels to Fayetteville after Tramon Mark, who averages 18.4 points per game, had to be hospitalized after a scary fall in the final minute of the team’s finale in the Bahamas against North Carolina which saw him stretched off the floor.
Mark, who was diagnosed with a back injury, was able to fly back with the team on Saturday but head coach Eric Musselman said that the 6-foot-6 junior was in a wheelchair throughout the team’s travel and was still being evaluated once the team arrived back on campus.
Initial tests showed no significant injury to his back.
Tipoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. ET (ESPN).