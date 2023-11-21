Duke basketball: Tyrese Proctor reaches big feat for first time in career
Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor reached a milestone for the first time in his career.
Tyrese Proctor is going to reach feats he has not yet seen with the Duke basketball team this season and Tuesday night in Cameron was another one.
For the first time in his career, Proctor scored 20 points in a game against a feisty La Salle team as the Blue Devils won its third straight game, 95-66.
The sophomore guard had everything working offensively as he finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and making 2-of-3 attempts from 3-point range.
Proctor saw 14 points come in the first half.
The closest he came to reaching the 20-point plateau was during his freshman season when he scored 17 points in a victory over Wake Forest. He had not scored more than 13 points in a game this season.
Duke led by 10 points, 39-29, at halftime but a 10-0 run early in the second half, sparked by Proctor and Kyle Filipowski, was the extra boost the Blue Devils need to create more separation from the Explorers and close out the victory.
Filipowski ended the night with 17 points and had 14 points in the second half, after only adding three points to the stat sheet in the opening 20 minutes.
The ACC Preseason Player of the Year showcased his improved overall game with incredible passes (four assists) and lights-out shooting from 3-point range (2-of-3 on attempts).
Duke basketball rookies showcase major ability
Freshmen Sean Stewart and TJ Power turned in their best performances of the season as Stewart ending the night with a double-double of his 16 points and 10 rebounds while Power got hot in the final five minutes of the game with three 3-pointers.
Caleb Foster was held seven points while Jared McCain had six.
No. 9 Duke (5-1) will have one more game in the Blue Devil Challenge on Friday evening against Southern Indiana (1-5) before its next massive showdown in the ACC vs. SEC Challenge on the road against No. 20 Arkansas (3-1) on Wednesday, November 29.