Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer makes first comments about Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer made his first public comments about Cooper Flagg.
It has been a long time since Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer could not comment publicly about top ranked recruit Cooper Flagg, but now he finally has the chance.
Flagg signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) to the Blue Devils last week and the paperwork has been received and processed by the Duke Office of Compliance and now Scheyer can gush about the crown jewel of his recruiting class.
“It’s been an honor for me to get to know Cooper for some time now as a person”, Scheyer said in a social media post and press release.
“It speaks for itself who he is as a player – the competitor that he is and his incredible versatility.”
Flagg was initially a 2025 recruit before his reclassification shortly after his unofficial visit to Duke in August and immediately became the consensus top ranked player in the Class of 2024, jumping another Blue Devil target in Dylan Harper.
As a freshman, he was the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 20.5 points and 10.0 rebounds before transferring to the national powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.).
Duke basketball signee becomes national recruiting name this summer
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 25.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.9 blocks, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game this summer at the Nike EYBL Peach jam, including a performance which resulted in 38 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 blocks.
“On the defensive end he has an ability to block shots and defend one through five. And on the offensive end, he can really score, pass, handle – whatever you need him to do,” Scheyer added.
“He’s going to bring an incredible competitiveness and toughness to our program that I can’t wait to coach.”
Duke also officially recognized the other members of its recruiting class, which currently ranks as the best in the country, with Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Kon Knueppel, and Darren Harris.
