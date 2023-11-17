Duke basketball dominates Bucknell in bizarre game
The Duke basketball team dominated Bucknell but not before a strange 40 minutes.
First things first, the Duke basketball team dominated Bucknell to pick up its second consecutive victory, 90-60.
Next, this Friday night game in Durham was absolutely bizarre.
Jon Scheyer picked up his first technical foul as a head coach after forwardMark Mitchell was hit repeatedly on a play in which no foul was called.
The Blue Devils were comfortably leading at that point in the first half, 19-9.
Then, with 4:04 remaining before halftime, Cameron Indoor Stadium went silent as Kyle Filipowski tripped and laid on the court for minutes in pain.
ALSO READ: Kyle Filipowski injured, helped to locker room against Bucknell
The reigning ACC Rookie of the Year could not put much weight on his right ankle and had to be helped off the floor and back to the Duke locker room by two of his teammates.
Replacing Filipowski on the court, Ryan Young would steal a pass on the perimeter and have a breakaway dunk to push the Blue Devil lead to 11, 41-29, with 1:30 left in the half.
It’s the first dunk of the season for Young — who does not get many jams in a season.
Duke basketball sees positive results in blowout victory
However, the biggest news was the health of Kyle Filipowski and he joined the rest of the team on the floor for halftime warmups to test his ankle before eventually starting the second half.
The preseason First Team All-American played just four minutes in the second half and was on the bench for the final 15:39 as he — or the rest of the starters — were not needed.
ALSO READ: Duke adding the ‘best big man in the country’
Mark Mitchell ended the night with a career-high 20 points to lead Duke and freshman Jared McCain, who struggled against Michigan State, would respond nicely with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
No. 9 Duke (3-1) will have two more games remaining in the Blue Devil Invitational with its most difficult of the three opponents coming up on Tuesday night (7:00p.m. EST, ACC Network) with the La Salle Explorers (3-0).