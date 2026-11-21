Duke was in a position on the national stage to showcase the growth of the program against a reeling Clemson team that had just lost by two touchdowns to ACC cellar dweller Georgia Tech at home.

Playing with a third-string, former walk-on at QB and a 4th string QB who had played WR all year long, Clemson was still able to find more success offensively than an inept Duke bunch.

Duke lost on Senior Night 20-10 to fall in a disappointing display at Wallace Wade Stadium. It was an ugly, frustrating loss that sinks the Blue Devils to 7-4 overall with back-to-back losses and a dominant Wake Forest team waiting in Winston-Salem next week to close the regular season.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from Duke's 10-point loss:

Winners:

Nate Sheppard

Clemson did everything they could to take Nate Sheppard away, and Jonathan Brewer obliged as much as he could, too. Sheppard ended up with only 19 rushes and 21 total touches, but he still managed 119 of Duke's 247 total yards.

Sheppard provided the lone offensive spark, breaking free in the third quarter for a 55-yard touchdown with the Blue Devils trailing 10-0. It was a major momentum shift that Duke wasn't able to take full advantage of due to some miscues on both sides of the ball.

The loss likely eliminates Sheppard from the Heisman Trophy race, but he should still be in the driver's seat for the Doak Walker Award.

Javen Nicholas

While he did have a brutal drop in the fourth quarter that stalled a late Duke drive, Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas finally looked more like the player the Blue Devils thought they were getting out of the Transfer Portal.

He led Duke with six catches for 87 yards, and that included a juggling one-handed grab on a critical third down in the fourth quarter, which helped Duke get a field goal to cut the Clemson lead back to one possession.

Duke's passing game wasn't nearly good enough on Friday night, but Nicholas did his part.

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Losers:

Walker Eget

Eget wasn't good enough. Plain and simple. That's been a pretty consistent theme for Duke this season. They haven't gotten enough out of the quarterback position to be in the upper echelon of ACC teams.

Eget went just 16-of-38 for 149 yards and an interception in the 20-10 loss. He was erratic and inaccurate. He averaged just 3.9 yards per pass and produced a 32.8 QBR. Dreadful.

Clemson knew the same thing that every defense that has faced Duke has known all season long: slow down Sheppard, get some pressure on Eget, and the Blue Devils' offense will crumble.

Evan Smith

The Northwestern transfer got an interception early in this game, but he had a coverage gaffe late that proved especially costly for Duke.

With Duke trailing 10-7, the defense had Clemson in a 3rd-and-11 from its own 40-yard line. Clemson QB Trent Pearman was able to find an open Gordon Sellars for a 35-yard pass because Smith fell asleep and let Sellars get behind him.

It looked like Sellars got caught looking in the backfield, and Sellars ran right by him. That play put the Tigers in scoring position, and they ultimately punched in a touchdown a few plays later to push the lead back to 10.

Duke's defensive line

This was expected to be a significant advantage for Duke in this game, but it turned out to be a matchup that Clemson won. The Blue Devils managed zero sacks and did not pressure a first-time starter enough.

Duke also couldn't effectively stop the run. The Tigers racked up 220 yards on the ground, outpacing the Blue Devils by 122 yards.

Part of the issue was the three-and-out parade by the offense that kept the defense out there for too many plays, but it was still far from the dominant showing that many expected from a front that has been difficult for everyone to deal with this year.