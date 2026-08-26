2 of Duke's returning stars bring elite defensive numbers back to Durham

Jon Scheyer was up to his usual business this offseason, arguably building the most impressive and deepest team in the nation. He hit every aspect of the offseason at a level that shouldn't be possible.

However, for Scheyer, this has become the norm. He hit the Transfer Portal hard, brought in another top recruiting class, and, perhaps most importantly, kept some of the most important pieces from last year's roster in Durham. With Duke's lineup looking as loaded as it is, there's no reason to think the Blue Devils won't be right back where they were last season, with another legitimate chance to win it all.

While much of the focus has been on what Duke is bringing in offensively, the defensive side of the ball hasn't gotten nearly as much love. With the depth Scheyer has at his disposal, it's easy to wonder just how dynamic this offense can be. But while the Blue Devils were elite offensively last season, their defense was the bread and butter of what made them one of the best teams in the country.

Duke finished the season ranked third nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, compared to sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency. A large part of that defensive success came from two players who are back in Durham for another year. Patrick Ngongba II ranked first in the country in on-court defensive efficiency, while Dame Sarr ranked No. 10.

Duke allowed just 92.6 points per 100 possessions with Patrick Ngongba on the court last season, the best defensive efficiency tied to any player in the country.



The national leaders in on-court defensive efficiency ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NCuYnObFid — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) August 25, 2026

Ngongba and Sarr make Duke's defense a nightmare for opponents

If you were only looking at Ngongba's traditional stats, it may come as a surprise to see him sitting at the top of this list. But anyone who watched him play last season knows just how much of an impact he made defensively. He averaged just 1.1 blocks and 0.6 steals per game, but his value on that end of the floor goes far beyond what the box score shows.

Ngongba's combination of size and athleticism allows him to switch onto wings and guards without giving up much of an advantage and consistently alter shots around the rim, even when he doesn't get credited with a block. Of course, that's not all he brings defensively. But it is what makes him a nightmare for opposing offenses and was a major reason keeping him in Durham was one of Duke's biggest wins of the offseason.

What Ngongba provides in the frontcourt, Sarr provides on the perimeter. His unique length for a guard allows him to matchup against virtually any position on the perimeter. Whether he's matched up against a point guard, shooting guard, or wing, Sarr has the tools to make life difficult for any assignment he's given. That versatility makes him one of the most difficult perimeter defenders in the country to deal with.

With Sarr returning to Durham for his sophomore season, expectations are high that he will take another step forward after an impressive freshman campaign on the defensive end. If he can build on what he provided last season, he should be firmly in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

Ngongba and Sarr's rankings become even more impressive when looking at the rest of the list. Duke is the only school with two returning players who ranked among the top 15 in on-court defensive efficiency last season. With both of them back in Durham, the Blue Devils have a foundation that few teams in the country can rival.

And if Duke's offense lives up to its potential, that defense could ultimately be what carries the Blue Devils to a national championship.