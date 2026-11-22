If you happened to sleep through Duke's matchup against Washington State in Palm Springs on Saturday night - a game that didn't tip until 11 pm ET - consider yourself lucky. You saved yourself from the stress and frustration of watching this Blue Devils team continue to piddle around and play uninspiring basketball.

Yes, Duke won. Wonderful. A four-point win over a mediocre Wazzu team isn't going to inspire much confidence that Jon Scheyer has figured anything out with this team, though. That's to be expected, though. This was not going to be an overnight fix, as broken and disconnected as Duke looked through the first five games of the season.

Heading into Wednesday's matchup against UConn, Duke didn't work out much - if any - of their kinks against Washington State.

Here are the biggest winners (buckets) and losers (bricks) from Duke's four-point win over Washington State:

Buckets:

Patrick Ngongba

Big Pat got off to a sluggish start against Washington State, but he settled in and ended up making a massive impact and leading Duke to the close win.

When Duke needed a bucket down the stretch, it went to Ngongba. He delivered, leading Duke with 24 points and 9 rebounds while going 7-of-9 from the floor and 10-of-12 from the foul line. He hit two clutch free throws down the stretch to give the Blue Devils a two-possession lead and ultimately seal the win.

That was the version of Ngongba that Duke needs. He did most of his work down the block and was impactful on both ends of the floor.

Dame Sarr

After a rough stretch to his sophomore season, Scheyer moved Dame Sarr to the bench against Washington State, replacing him with Sebastian Wilkins in the starting lineup. It was a message for Sarr, and he responded well to it.

Sarr played a strong game on both ends of the court off the bench and ultimately played 17 more minutes than Wilkins. He finished with 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in the win. He provided some floor-stretching - finally - by knocking down 3-of-5 from three and showing a willingness to let it fly instead of hesitating.

The rest of the team went 3-of-17 from three so Sarr knocking down a few proved critical in a close win.

Bricks:

Duke's backcourt

The four-man backcourt rotation of Caleb Foster, John Blackwell, Deron Rippey Jr., and Cayden Boozer got thoroughly outplayed by the Washington State backcourt. If there's anything that feels like a five-alarm fire for this Duke team, it's the play of the guards.

They haven't been good enough.

Against Wazzu, the quartet combined for 14 points. Boozer and Rippey were scoreless off the bench. Foster managed just three points on 1-of-8 shooting in his first start of the season. Blackwell managed 11 points, but he was inefficient once again, hitting just 2-of-9 from the floor.

Some things are fixable for this team. The effort and rebounding issues are fixable if Scheyer practices what he preaches and plays the guys - Wilkins, Scharnowski, Williams, etc. - who are willing to give maximum effort.

Duke's issues in the backcourt may not be fixable. And if that's the case, then this team has a hard-capped ceiling that is far under what preseason expectations were.