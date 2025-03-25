1 Duke vs. 4 Arizona: how to watch, betting odds, predictions, and more for the Sweet Sixteen matchup

1-seed Duke men's basketball will face 4-seed Arizona in the Sweet Sixteen for a chance to advance to the Elite Eight for the second straight season. This is by far the most talented group that Duke has faced so far in the big dance, and the Blue Devils will have to be as elite offensively that they were against 9-seed Baylor to take down a pesky Arizona squad. Here's everything you need to know before the Blue Devils take on the Wildcats.

When and where: 9:39pm ET on CBS, Thursday, March 27th, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Streaming platforms to watch Duke: Fubo, HULU, Paramount+

Opponent: 4-seed Arizona Wildcats (24-12, 14-6 Big 12). The Wildcats finished fourth in the Big 12 regular season standings and fell to Houston in the Big 12 Tournament Championship. The Wildcats took down 13-seed Akron 93-65 in the Round of 64 and 5-seed Oregon 87-83 to advance to the second weekend. The Blue Devils have already met the Wildcats this season at McKale Center, where Duke emerged victorious 69-55.

Betting odds: Duke -8.5, -450 moneyline. Total points O/U 153.5

Overview and predictions

After beginning the regular season 4-5, Arizona surged through conference play all the way into the fourth seed in the Big 12 Tournament, falling to Houston 72-64 in the Big 12 Tournament Championship. The Wildcats are one of the most prolific offensive teams in the country, ranked 13th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom. Arizona is also one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the nation, ranked 16th nationally at KenPom in offensive rebounding percentage at 36.1. Senior guard Caleb Love has been on a tear through the postseason, averaging 19.2 points per game on 50% shooting from the floor through the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament so far. He's coming off of a 29-point performance on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 shooting from three-point range in the Wildcats' Round of 32 victory over Oregon. Duke has a star guard of their own, as Tyrese Proctor has been the best player in the NCAA Tournament so far, averaging 22 points per game on 78.9% shooting and 81% shooting from three through Duke's two games. Arizona shot 48% from three in its Round of 64 win and 50% from three against the Ducks, so taking the Wildcats away from the perimeter will be a huge key for Duke. The Blue Devils held Baylor to 32% shooting from beyond the arc, and the program's defense as a whole has been elite so far through the tournament. In the first meeting between the two clubs in November when Duke won 69-55 on the road, the Blue Devils held Arizona to 39.6% shooting from the floor and 26.1% shooting from beyond the arc while outrebounding Arizona 43-30 as a whole and 13-6 on the offensive side. If Duke can keep Arizona off the glass and control the pace of this game, the Blue Devils will advance to the Elite Eight for the second straight season.

Final score prediction: 78-71 Duke