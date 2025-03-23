Tyrese Proctor has been the best player in the country through NCAA Tournament

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils took down the 9-seed Baylor Bears 89-66, led by former Blue Devil Jeremy Roach, to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the second straight season, and Duke junior guard Tyrese Proctor is letting the nation know he's one of the best players college basketball has to offer.

Proctor has been on a tear through his two NCAA Tournament games and has been the best player in the entire tournament through the first two rounds of the big dance.

The Australia native dropped a game-high 25 points against the Bears on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor and 7-of-8 shooting from three. He became the first Duke player since his coach Jon Scheyer did so in 2010 to make five or more threes in back-to-back NCAA Tournament games.

Proctor put on this show on the back of a 19-point performance on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and 6-of-8 shooting from beyond the perimeter in Duke's 93-49 Round of 64 victory over Mount St. Mary's.

The Blue Devil junior guard is now averaging 22 points per game on an unbelievable 15-of-19 (78.9%) shooting from the floor and 13-of-16 (81%) shooting from behind the arc through his two NCAA Tournament games. Proctor has been the best player in the entire NCAA Tournament and is showing why he's one of the best guards in the nation.

Duke shot the lights out as a team through the program's routing of Baylor, as the squad shot 64.4% from the field collectively and 12-of-22 (54.5%) from three-point range.

The Blue Devils have looked utterly dominant thus far through the NCAA Tournament and are proving the fans right, as Duke was the most popular pick among fans' brackets around the country to win the national championship.

Cooper Flagg contributed 18 points, nine rebounds, and six assists for the Blue Devils as well, but the squad was led by Proctor who will certainly be boosting his NBA Draft stock quite a bit with his play in the big dance.

The Blue Devils now await the winner of 4-seed Arizona and 5-seed Oregon as the team's Sweet Sixteen opponent in Newark, New Jersey later this week.

With Proctor playing like legitimately the best guard in the country so far through the NCAA Tournament, the Blue Devils are riding high as the hunt for a sixth national title continues.