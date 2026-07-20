Yaxel Lendeborg's strange obsession with Cameron Boozer took another odd turn

Have you ever watched Mad Men? There's a scene in Season 5 where Michael and Don are on the elevator together, and Michael is mad that Don used his own pitch instead of Michael's in a meeting.

Michael eventually tells Don that he feels bad for him.

Don replies with "I don't think about you at all."

That's quickly becoming the relationship between former Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg and former Duke star Cameron Boozer.

For some reason unbeknownst to Boozer and most fans, Lendeborg has become singularly obsessed with him. Boozer has much bigger fish to fry.

After Boozer's Grizzlies got the better of the Warriors in a matchup in the Summer League last week, Lendeborg talked about making sure he circled every matchup against Boozer.

And after Lendeborg and the Warriors bested Boozer and the Grizzlies to win the Summer League Championship on Sunday night, he just couldn't help taking a strange shot at Boozer:

"I think about [revenge] every time I play him. Every game we play, them refs be saving him," Lendeborg said, via ESPN's Ben Golliver ... "It is a competitive nature [with] everybody that gets drafted ahead of me."

Yaxel Lendeborg is not over the L Cameron Boozer handed him in college

Lendeborg seems to desperately want to be rivals with Boozer. He's clearly still not over the fact that Duke handed Michigan a loss in their regular-season meeting last season in Washington, D.C. You would think that wouldn't be bouncing around in his head so much, considering the Wolverines ultimately captured the National Championship, but he can't seem to get past it.

Unfortunately for Lendeborg, these are not players who are even remotely on the same wavelength.

Even as an 18-year-old college freshman, Boozer dominated all season long en route to winning the National Player of the Year award. Lendeborg, who entered college the same year Boozer was entering the seventh grade, couldn't compare.

That's why Boozer was picked 3rd, and Lendeborg was picked 11th. He's a good player, no doubt. He'll find a role in the NBA and likely stick around until he has to retire from old age in five or six years.

But Boozer is on a superstar track. At the same age Boozer is now, Lendeborg was playing junior college basketball while Boozer is getting ready for his rookie season in the NBA at the same time as Lendeborg.

What do you think a 23-year-old Boozer is going to look like? He'll be getting ready for his fifth NBA season by then. Lendeborg might be filing for Social Security.

A good point of advice for Lendeborg: you can't compete where you don't compare.