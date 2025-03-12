Wild statistic about this SEC basketball team shows just how bad the ACC has been this season

It's no secret that the Atlantic Coast Conference as a whole has been pretty terrible all season. Only three schools out of the ACC are projected to make the NCAA Tournament and the top three teams in the conference: Duke, Clemson, and Louisville, have been completely steamrolling the rest of the league for the majority conference play.

People around college basketball began to truly realize just how below everyone else the ACC was back in December when the ACC/SEC Challenge took place, and the SEC made it look like these ACC teams were going up against the Eastern Conference of the NBA instead of other college teams.

The ACC went 2-14 against the SEC across the two-day event. In addition to that, ACC teams lost 11 of those 14 games by double digits and five of those games by 20 points or more. The only games that the ACC won in the event were when Duke took down Auburn at Cameron Indoor 84-78 and Clemson beat Kentucky 70-66 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Speaking of Kentucky, this hilarious stat about Mark Pope's squad give more light into just how bad the ACC as a whole has been this season.

Kentucky has more wins against Top 25 opponents this season than the entirety of the ACC has combined.

The Wildcats are 8-4 against Top 25 opponents this season, and the ACC as a whole against Top 25 teams is an abysmal 7-61, an 11.4% winning percentage against ranked opponents.

If anyone didn't know quite how lackluster the ACC has been all season, this shows it.

Obviously, Kentucky plays in the SEC, which might be the best single-season conference of all-time this season. The conference has a chance to have three of the four 1-seeds in this year's NCAA Tournament and has a projected 13 teams to make the big dance out of 16 teams in the conference.

For reference into just how good the SEC was against the rest of college teams outside of the SEC, Oklahoma finished the season 6-12 in SEC play and is projected as one of the last four teams in the field by Joe Lunardi.

The Sooners have the fourth-worst record in the SEC. The team with the fourth-worst record in the ACC is California who went 6-14 in ACC play and the Golden Bears are 14-18 overall with a loss to Cornell.

The ACC is in one heck of a rut this 2024-25 season, but Duke is keeping the relevance of the conference alive as maybe the best team in college basketball.

Duke's postseason begins on March 13th, when the 1-seeded Blue Devils will take on the winner of 8-seed Georgia Tech and 9-seed Virginia at 12:00pm ET on ESPN in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.