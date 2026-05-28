Why Duke basketball is no longer the preseason favorite after NBA Draft withdrawals

Everybody has a choice to make. With the 2026 NBA Draft rapidly approaching, more and more top college basketball players are deciding if turning pro is the best option for them right now. After a few declarations of staying put in the draft, as well as a some key players withdrawing from it, this has all impacted the way-too-early national championship odds for next season, Even Duke was impacted...

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, here is every program with +3000 odds or better of winning it all.

Florida Gators: +600

Duke Blue Devils: +700

Michigan Wolverines: +750

UConn Huskies: +1200

Illinois Fighting Illini: +1600

Louisville Cardinals: +2000

Houston Cougars: +2200

Michigan State Spartans: +2500

Texas Longhorns: +2500

Tennessee Volunteers: +2500

Arizona Wildcats: +2500

St. John's Red Storm: +3000

Gonzaga Bulldogs: +3000

Arkansas Razorbacks: +3000

Kansas Jayhawks: +3000

Only a few weeks ago, Duke was tied with the Florida Gators and the Michigan Wolverines for the best odds of winning next year's national title at +700. As you can see, Florida has moved up to the top spot to +600. Duke has stayed the same at +700, while Michigan has pulled down just a bit to +750. It is because Rueben Chinyelu is returning to Florida and Morez Johnson Jr. turning pro from Michigan...

All the while, Jon Scheyer and the rest of the Duke program will have to adjust accordingly from this.

Florida overtakes Duke for the best odds to win next year's national title

This is not the end of the world, far from it in fact... Again, the recent jockeying in FanDuel's latest odds have everything to do with Chinyelu going back to Gainesville, as well as Johnson staying in the draft out of Ann Arbor. Florida getting back Chinyelu in the frontcourt to play alongside Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh is huge for the Gators. Dusty May will be up against it replacing another big star...

So if you wanted to get down to brass tax, Florida being able to retain Chineylu makes the Gators -100 better, while Michigan losing Johnson has the Wolverines +50 worse. Meanwhile, Duke is still viewed the same. The big question is not if Duke can contend for a national championship, but who will be the Blue Devils' biggest competition in ACC play. No, they do not have a favorable schedule...

Of the ACC programs listed with +3000 odds or better, the only other one that exceeds this threshold besides Duke is Louisville at +2000. The Cardinals are expected to make some big noise in ACC play this year after getting back to good only a season ago. After that, keep an eye on teams like Virginia (+3500) and Miami (+4000) to not be far off their trail. There is also the North Carolina of it all as well.

Read more: Jon Scheyer avoided Cedric Coward 2.0 with smart Transfer Portal strategy

Overall, Duke has to spend more time taking care of business in league play than anything. The Blue Devils obviously draw North Carolina as their annual home-and-home rival, as well as Virginia being their variable opponent. Plus, they have to play Louisville on the road. If Duke does come out of the ACC as the team to beat, the Blue Devils will have to earn it. They are still the hunted in this league...

Right now, we should just take note that Florida and Michigan's rosters have been affected by this.

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