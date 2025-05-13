The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery last night, earning the first overall pick in the draft and the rights to select Duke freshman superstar, Cooper Flagg. After a season that included injuries, disappointment, and potentially the worst trade in the history of the NBA, the Mavericks now have something to smile about.

It's basically a foregone conclusion that Flagg will be selected first overall in this summer's draft, but what are the odds it ends up being Dallas who ultimately selects the Naismith National Player of the Year?

You see, the Mavericks are in an interesting spot and have the ability to win now. Although Kyrie Irving will miss a good chunk of next season after suffering a torn ACL in March, the 33-year-old32-year-old Irving and 32-year old Anthony Davis are the team's two stars, along with young pieces around them.

When healthy, the Mavericks' roster is really solid, but the franchise's window to win with Irving and Davis is closing very soon. Now, Flagg could step in right away and contribute to winning with his complete and do-it-all skillset, but there's also a chance that Dallas uses the coveted pick as a trade piece to acquire a superstar.

It was recently reported that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is open to playing for a new team for the first time in his career, and after earning the first overall pick, the Mavericks could be a potential suitor.

If Milwaukee winds up trading Antetokounmpo, that would likely spark a rebuild for the franchise. But it's not that easy. The Bucks don't control any of their first-round picks for the next five years, making a rebuild practically impossible. However, it's likely that the Bucks will be very interested in a generational prospect like Flagg and could be open to letting Giannis go for the rights to draft the Blue Devil rookie phenom.

The Mavericks also have talented, young pieces to offer, such as PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, Max Christie, and Daniel Gafford. With the Mavericks looking to win as soon as possible, landing the first overall pick might be Dallas's golden ticket to a super team with Irving, Antetokounmpo, and Davis.

Now, the trade would be tricky to make the money work as Giannis is currently on a five-year, $228 million supermax extension. But, it's a possibility. The Bucks aren't a second apron team right now, but offloading Giannis' contract and launching a rebuild starting with Flagg could be in the cards and a win-win scenario for both franchises.