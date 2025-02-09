Watch Duke and Clemson come together to honor Dick Vitale

ESPN college basketball legend Dick Vitale was right where he belongs on Saturday night.

For the first time in nearly two years, Vitale was courtside again to call a college basketball game for ESPN. He hadn't worked a game since the end of the 2023 season because of a second battle with cancer.

Vitale's first game back was Clemson's upset of No. 2 Duke on Saturday night. The start of the broadcast was delayed because of the Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, but Vitale was immediately emotional once he was back in front of a camera.

It was the eve of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, but for Vitale, his Super Bowl was in South Carolina between Duke and Clemson.

"This is heaven. Sitting here is heaven." —Dickie V on returning to the broadcast booth 👏 pic.twitter.com/fpmLmWUpbF — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2025

Vitale had battled four different types of cancer during the last four years. He was initially diagnosed with melanoma in the summer of 2021. He eventually returned in the fall of 2021, but only briefly before he had surgery on his vocal chords and was later diagnosed with cancer again.

The return was emotional for everyone, as fans don't know college basketball without Vitale's voice. Clemson fans and Duke faithful also in attendance, and even both teams, gave Vitale a standing ovation after he was introduced over the PA.

WELCOME BACK, DICKIE V!



Dick Vitale gets a standing ovation in his return after cancer took him away from the broadcast booth for two years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KcJE2tRAnh — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2025

Although not a good one for Duke fans, it was a fitting outcome for Vitale's return as he got to call one of the biggest upsets of this college basketball season and a court storm.