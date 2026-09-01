Walker Eget won over the Duke locker room before he won the starting QB job

It's not always easy to come to a new program as a transfer, especially at QB. San Jose State transfer Walker Eget walked into a Duke locker room that had undoubtedly thrown support behind sophomore Dan Mahan. Mahan took all the reps in the spring with Eget sidelined with a knee injury and made a legitimate push for the starting job.

But at the end of the day, Eget's experience was too valuable a commodity for Manny Diaz to pass on.

But it's not just his ability to play the QB position on Saturdays that led to Eget beating out Mahan for the job. It was his command of the locker room. He had to win over everyone before he could stage a serious challenge for the starting gig.

Duke OC Jonathan Brewer talked about that on Monday as the Blue Devils prepare for the season-opener on Saturday against Tulane.

“He’s been one of the quarterbacks that we brought in that have been very... adapted to the culture fast," Brewer said. "He’s a great kid; he’s been in a lot of games; he’s got a lot of savvy, football-wise. But his locker room culture, the guys really bought into him. He’s got them behind him. I think that’s the biggest thing when you come in, especially as a transfer quarterback: can he get the people to rally behind him?

“Our kids here value hard work, guys that work hard and do it the right way. He does that.”

Walker Eget has the Duke locker room firmly behind him as the season gets started

The advantage of having a veteran QB is that they've been there, done that. Eget spent five years at San Jose State before entering the portal and ending up in Durham. That time included 18 starts.

He knows what it takes to be a starting quarterback. He knew that it would take more than just playing well in practice. He had to win over the team first. He's done that.

Eget has big shoes to fill. Darian Mensah was outstanding as Duke's starting QB last season, and many expect the now-Miami signal-caller to be among the best players at the position in 2026.

Duke doesn't need Eget to match that production. They just need him to be steady. They need him to take what the defense gives him, and limit the turnovers. The Blue Devils are going to be a power-run team in 2026, focused on ball control and long drives.

Eget has the ability to stretch the field with a talented supporting cast at his disposal. A healthy Eget can be a difference-maker at the position, providing Duke with invaluable veteran savvy at the most important position on the field.