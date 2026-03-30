UConn meltdown may send 3 Duke players packing via Transfer Portal

Jon Scheyer could be undergoing another major roster rebuild this offseason for Duke. That's the nature of college basketball in this era of the sport.

The expectation is that, in the very least, Cameron Boozer (obviously) and Isaiah Evans will enter the NBA Draft and forego remaining college eligibility.

Maliq Brown and the little used Cameron Sheffield have exhausted their eligibility and won't be back next season.

There are other NBA Draft decisions to come, too, namely from sophomore center Patrick Ngongba, freshman wing Dame Sarr, and freshman point guard Cayden Boozer.

The status of Rice transfer center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu remains to be seen, too, after he was lost to a season-ending injury after just five games. A medical redshirt could lead to his return, though Duke will need an impact player in the frontcourt regardless - and a second if Ngongba enters the draft.

But there are also a few players at the risk of entering the Transfer Portal this offseason, and decisions will have to be made by Scheyer - and the players - on whether a return to Durham makes sense.

These 3 players could leave Duke via the Transfer Portal this offseason

3. Cayden Boozer

There are three options for Cayden Boozer next year: enter the NBA Draft, enter the Transfer Portal, or return to Duke for his sophomore season.

After an up-and-down freshman season, Boozer played well in place of junior guard Caleb Foster in the starting lineup, putting together impressive performances in both the ACC and NCAA Tourmanents. He played well enough - and flashed enough potential - that he could parlay that into a 2nd Round NBA Draft selection.

He would be wise to return for a second season of college basketball; however, it remains to be seen whether that will be at Duke. Especially in the aftermath of his devastating end-of-game turnover that led to the UConn dagger three to end Duke's season.

With Foster almost certainly returning, and Duke adding 5-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. in the 2026 recruiting class, perhaps Boozer could seek an opportunity for a guaranteed starting spot as a lead guard elsewhere.

2. Sebastian Wilkins

After choosing to reclassify from the 2026 to the 2025 recruiting class, Sebastian Wilkins and Jon Scheyer mutually agreed to a redshirt year right before the season. But Wilkins came to Duke a year early, hoping to contribute right away, and if he doesn't see a path to legitimate playing time next season, he could seek other opportunities in the portal.

Wilkins could see a crowded wing rotation for the Blue Devils next season with the expected return of Nikolas Khamenia and the pending decision of Dame Sarr. Sarr's NBA Draft decision could be the deciding factor for Wilkins. If Sarr leaves, perhaps Wilkins sees a path to playing time next year. If he returns, getting on the court at Duke might be another year away for the talented Boston product.

1. Darren Harris

The most obvious Transfer Portal candidate for Duke this offseason is sophomore Darren Harris, who was a portal candidate a year ago that Scheyer managed to hang onto, but who didn't grow into much of a bigger role in his second season in Durham.

The flashes were certainly there for Harris, but the consistency never came.

If Harris decides to seek a bigger role elsewhere this offseason, I wouldn't expect Scheyer to fight to keep him. It's probably best for both parties if Harris moves on.