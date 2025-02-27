Tyrese Proctor's mom sends special note to Duke fans and confirms great injury news

As per usual, fans feared the worst when veteran guard Tyrese Proctor went down with an injury in Duke's game against the Miami Hurricanes. However, when head coach Jon Scheyer shared that Proctor had only suffered a bone bruise and would return for the Blue Devils this season, everyone breathed a sigh of relief.

Following the news of the injury update, Procotor's mother shared a heartfelt message to the Duke community, echoing the good news expressed by Scheyer:

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out after hearing Tyrese got injured," Melissa Proctor wrote on social media, "Thankfully he has no breaks or ligament damage, just bone bruising. I know he’ll tackle this like he does everything, focusing on rehab so he can be back on the court with his team really soon."

Proctor initially sustained the injury during the first half of the Blue Devils' 97-60 road victory over the Hurricanes. As Miami guard Divine Ugochukwu was on a fast break, Proctor tried to contest his shot at the basket and landed awkwardly on his knee.

Ugochukwu and Proctor actually hit knees during the collision and the Blue Devil went down in pain immediately. Duke has yet to release an official timetable of Proctor's return, but he "will be monitored over the next few days or weeks."

Throughout the first 28 games of Duke's season, Proctor averaged 29.1 minutes per game, which led to him contributing 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

The Blue Devils have just three games remaining in their regular season (vs. Florida State, vs. Wake Forest, and at North Carolina). Duke is the No. 1 team in the ACC and will most likely receive byes through the first two rounds of the conference tournament, which is set to tip off on March 11.

Read more: