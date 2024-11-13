Two Duke football players named to Week 11 PFF ACC Team of the Week
By Hugh Straine
Duke football had a successful weekend improving to 7-3 after beating NC State 29-19. This was the first time since 2013 that Duke has beaten North Carolina and NC State in the same season.
Pro Football Focus released its week 11 teams of the week for each conference, and two Duke Blue Devils were featured on the list. One offensive player and one defensive player.
Freshman wide receiver Que'Sean Brown was one of two wide receivers to make the Week 11 team. Brown finished with 5 catches for 88 yards against NC State, leading Duke in both categories.
This is Brown's second time making a PFF ACC Team of the Week, where he also earned the honor in Duke's week three win against the Conecticut Huskies, where Brown finished with 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Brown now sits with 31 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
Senior linebacker Ozzie Nicholas made the PFF ACC Team of the Week on the defensive side for the Blue Devils. Nicholas finished the game against NC State with six total tackles, four solo tackles, and a pass deflection.
Nicholas also forced a fumble which is the third turnover he's created in the last four games. He leads Duke in total tackles with 68.