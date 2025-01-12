Two Duke football commits earn All-American honors

Two Duke football commits have earned MaxPreps All-American honors to cap off each of their high school careers. Manny Diaz has recruited the #36 ranked 2025 recruiting class per On3, highlighted by MaxPreps First Team All-American selections Bryce Davis and Elliott Schaper.

Davis is a 4-star defensive lineman out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC. He held offers from Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, among others but ultimately committed to Duke.

He's listed as the #18 edge in the nation and #4 player out of North Carolina.

In his senior season at Grimsley, Davis finished his final season with 125 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 8 pass breakups. Grimsley finished the season 16-0 and Davis went on to play in the Under Armour All-America Next game on January 2nd.

Schaper is a 3-star linebacker out of Westlake High School in Austin, TX. On3 lists the 6' 3" 205-pound linebacker as the #110 linebacker in the nation and the #150 player in Texas.

He held offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Arizona State, Texas State, North Texas, among others.

In his senior season, Schaper notched 128 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. As a junior, Schaper was awarded Austin American-Statesman Central Texas Defensive Player of the Year honors.