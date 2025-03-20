Two ACC teams get upset on day one of the NCAA Tournament, half of ACC squads in big dance now gone

After four ACC squads were in the original field in the NCAA Tournament, two have already been knocked out after just the first day of the big dance. Now, just North Carolina and Duke remain as representatives of the ACC.

And, although one was a very slight upset, both of the ACC teams that were bounced out of the tournament today lost in upset fashion.

8-seed Louisville kicked off the big dance against 9-seed Creighton in the first game of the day but fell 89-75. Louisville was in the game for a good part of the first half, but Creighton ran away with it late in the first and went into halftime with a 49-34 lead.

The Cardinals gave the Bluejays a push in the second half trying to get back into the contest, but Creighton had an answer for every Louisville push.

Reyne Smith was playing through an ankle injury for the entire game, and went down in a lot of pain after attempting a three-pointer late in the second half. Smith wouldn't return and his re-injury seemed to suck the life out of Louisville for the rest of the game.

The Cardinals had a big fan base as the game against Creighton was in Lexington, but the Cardinals were still defeated in upset fashion.

Although, it's hard to call a 9-seed beating an 8-seed an upset, as 9-seeds were 81-75 versus 8-seeds in the NCAA Tournament all-time heading into this one.

Then there was 5-seed Clemson, who fell in true upset fashion to 12-seed McNeese State.

The final score was 69-67, but Will Wade and the Cowboys were in control the entire way. The Tigers made a late push and almost made a miraculous comeback after being down 18 points at halftime, but it fell short and the Tigers became the second ACC team to get bounced, putting the ACC's record at 0-2 for the first day of the NCAA Tournament.

Overall, the ACC is 1-2 in this year's big dance, as North Carolina demolished San Diego State 95-68 in its First Four game on Tuesday night. Now, only the Tar Heels and Duke remain.

11-seed North Carolina will face 6-seed Ole Miss on Friday at 4:05pm ET on TNT. The Heels are actually the favorite in the betting markets, set as 1.5-point favorites by ESPNBET.

1-seed Duke will take on 16-seed Mount St. Mary's at 2:50pm ET on CBS on Friday as well.

The two rival programs will look to keep the ACC alive in the big dance.