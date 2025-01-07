Top portal running back considering Duke football but being reeled in by Big 10 program

Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes is currently listed as the #1 running back and #9 overall player available in the transfer portal by On3.

Duke, along with Ole Miss and Colorado, were considered the three early targets for the running back's services right after he entered the portal on December 27th.

But, a new program has come into the mix and is now predicted to land Hughes: the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon wasn't in the Makhi Hughes sweepstakes early on, but after Ducks running back Jordan James announced he was declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, the tides immediately shifted and Hughes is now predicted to land with Dan Lanning's program.

Hughes has two 100% crystal ball predictions to Oregon by 247sports' Matt Prehm and Matt Zenitz. On3 also predicts Hughes will land with the Ducks with 100% confidence.

The 5' 11" 210-pound back totaled 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024 with an average yards per carry of 5.3.

Through his two seasons with the Green Wave, he rushed for 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns and potentially could be the best running back in college football next season.

Hughes' former teammate, quarterback Darian Mensah, transferred to Duke from Tulane this offseason with a reported monster 2-year, $8 million deal with the Blue Devils. Mensah's commitment to Duke put Hughes on the Blue Devils' radar early on, but it seems like Duke is out of reach.

The commitment isn't yet official, but all signs point to Hughes taking his talents to Eugene.

This would've been a big pickup for the Duke football program after losing starting running back Star Thomas to the portal, but the Blue Devils will likely have to look elsewhere.