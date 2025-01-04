Three point shooting continues to improve as Duke basketball routs SMU

Duke basketball is now 4-0 in conference play after taking down SMU on the road 89-62. The Blue Devils are now 12-2 overall and have won its 4 ACC games by an average of 21.8 points.

The Blue Devils held the Mustangs, who average almost 90 points a game, to just 34.3% shooting from the field as a team and 23.8% from three point range.

Duke shot 53.2% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc themselves, giving Chris Carrawell the victory as acting head coach while Jon Scheyer recovers from sickness.

Scheyer did not travel with the team to Dallas today but is expected to be back for Duke's next game on Tuesday at home against Pittsburgh.

The Blue Devils entered the season with the potential to be one of the best three point shooting teams in the country with 5 or 6 guys that have the ability to hit a couple threes at any time.

They've been a solid three point shooting team on the season, sitting at 35.6% as a team entering today's game which was a top-100 rate in the country.

But over Duke's last three ACC games, the three point shot is falling at an even higher rate and making the team that much scarier offensively.

Over the last three games, Duke is 32-of-81 from the three point line (39.5%), hitting them at just about a 40% clip while taking an average of 27 per game over that stretch.

It was never a secret Duke wanted to utilize the three ball on a consistent basis, but over the team's last few games it's become a much more consistent threat.

Cooper Flagg put on his best three point shooting day of the season, going 2-of-2 after hitting threes at just a 27.1% clip on the season.

Flagg led the way for Duke again in dominant fashion, finishing with a game-high 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and 2 blocks.

Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel's confidence is also continuing to improve after a slump hit him before the holidays, as he went 3-of-8 from three in today's win and is now 9-of-23 (39.1%) from beyond the arc over his last three games.

Duke fans saw today how diverse this Duke offense can be, however, and how many guys can hit one from the perimeter.

5 different guys hit at least one three today and that's with Sion James going 0-of-2 from the perimeter, a very capable three point shooter.

The Blue Devils continue to look more connected as each game moves forward and run smooth action to find open shooters on any spot of the floor.

Duke basketball now gets a two-day rest before it hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday night (7:00pm ET, ESPN).