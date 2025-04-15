Three Duke football players included in ESPN NFL Draft player rankings

The Duke football program has several guys with their names in the 2025 NFL Draft, although it's unsure if any will be selected at all. The program did have a first round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft in offensive lineman Graham Barton, who was taken 26th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although the program has no surefire draft selections in this year's class, a few Blue Devils made it onto ESPN's NFL Draft player rankings list. Matt Miller ranked his top 600 draft prospects and included three players from Duke. Let's take a look at where Miller slotted the three Blue Devils.

Jordan Moore, Wide receiver, #420 overall

Jordan Moore originally came into college football as a quarterback before switching to the wide receiver position ahead of the 2022 season. Moore spent three years as one of the lead pass catchers for the Blue Devils, totaling 177 receptions for 2,352 yards and 21 touchdowns across three seasons as a receiver in Durham. Moore potentially had his best season in a Duke uniform in 2024, setting a career high in receiving yards with 861 to go along with 55 catches and eight touchdowns. The senior led Duke in receiving yards and yards per reception (15.7) this past season.

Eli Pancol, Wide receiver, #440 overall

Eli Pancol wrapped up an electric senior campaign in Durham, catching deep ball after deep ball throughout the season. After sustaining season-ending injuries in both 2022 and 2023, Pancol came back in a big way to close out his career with Duke football, eventually earning the Brian Piccolo Award, given to the most courageous football player in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Indiana native finished his senior season with 60 catches for 798 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the team in touchdown catches. Throughout his career, Pancol totaled 130 receptions for 1,710 yards and 14 touchdowns. He tallied career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2024.

Alex Howard, Linebacker, #583 overall

Alex Howard wrapped up his collegiate career in Durham after spending three seasons at Youngstown State. Throughout his tenure with the Penguins, Howard racked up 104 total tackles and three sacks. He had by far the best season of his collegiate career with Duke in 2024, with 89 tackles and 6.5 sacks. Howard led Duke's defense in 2024 in sacks, tied the team lead in forced fumbles (2) and fumble recoveries (2), and was second on the squad in tackles.