Three Duke basketball commits named to McDonald's All-American roster

Jon Scheyer has landed the #1 ranked recruiting class per 247sports for the second year in a row, cementing commitments from two 5-star recruits in Cameron Boozer (#3 ranked overall player) and Shelton Henderson (#14 overall player) along with two 4-stars in Nikolas Khamenia (#15 overall player) and Cayden Boozer (#24 overall player).

Scheyer has put together at least a top-2 recruting class in all three years he's been the Duke basketball head coach (#2 in 2023, #1 in 2024, #1 in 2025).

He has an opportunity to add to his 2025 class with potential 5-star addition Nate Ament, who will be at Cameron Indoor for Duke's (18-2, 10-0 ACC) date with North Carolina (13-8, 6-3 ACC) this Saturday (6:30pm ET, ESPN), but three of his commits have now been named McDonald's All-Americans.

Both Boozer twins were selected and will represent the East, and Khamenia will represent the West. Despite being the #14 ranked player at 247sports in the 2025 class, Henderson was not put on the roster.

The Blue Devils also had three guys play in the McDonald's All-American game in 2022 when Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively II, and Mark Mitchell were selected. The program had two selected in both 2023 and 2024.

After holding the event in Houston the last few years, the event will move to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY and will take place on April 1st.

Duke and UConn led the way each with three All-American selections.