This next three-game stretch decides Duke football's season
By Hugh Straine
Duke football has begun the season 5-1 with its first loss coming just last Saturday to Georgia Tech, 24-14. In a weak ACC, there is still a real chance the Blue Devils can make a run at the top of the conference. But, these next three games might be the most important for Duke as the regular season rolls along.
vs. Florida State, October 18th
The next matchup for Duke comes at home against 1-5 Florida State. The Seminoles were ranked #10 in the preseason poll, but it's been a disaster of a season that fans will want to forget once it's over. This seems like a game Duke will win pretty easily, but coming off of a loss and a week of rest, it will be big deal when the Seminoles come to town for Duke to play a solid game, especially offensively, and pick up where it left off through its first five games of the season. FSU has a lackluster defense when it comes to stopping the pass, allowing the tenth-most passing yards a game to its opponents (219.3) while allowing tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns of ACC teams this season (9). Its rush defense also allows an average of 182 rushing yards a game, good for the worst in the ACC, so this is a perfect opportunity for the Blue Devils to bounce back at home and get their gears moving in the right direction. On top of that, Seminole quarterback DJ Uiagelelei underwent surgery this week to repair an injury sustained to his throwing hand, so he will be out.
vs. #25 SMU, October 26th
Duke continues its homestand when it welcomes newly ranked SMU to Durham after its contest against Florida State. Despite its record, the Blue Devils have had few opportunities to prove it can beat a really good opponent, and didn't help its case scoring fourteen points against Georgia Tech last week, which is probably the toughest opponent its faced so far. The Mustangs have one of the worst pass defenses in the entire ACC, giving up the most touchdowns so far with twelve and giving up around 240 passing yards per game. But, it's a team that's averaging about 41 points scored per game. Duke faced a Yellow Jackets squad that was scoring over 30 on average and limited it to 24. If Duke can find offensive rhythm and its elite defensive unit can keep up its play and hold this Mustangs stellar rush attack that averages an ACC-leading 203 rush yards a game and fourteen rushing touchdowns scored, it will definitely boast some confidence beating a ranked opponent.
at #6 Miami, November 2nd
If Duke can win both of its games against Florida State and SMU, this contest will open up as the one that probably decides the trajectory of this season for the Blue Devils. The Hurricanes have looked like one of the best teams in the country behind Heisman candidate quarterback Cam Ward, but have had their fair share of close calls in games, specifically in its last two matchups. It survived against now 3-3 Virginia Tech two weeks ago winning 38-34, but gave up seventeen points to the Hokies in the second quarter, eventually finding itself down 34-24 late in the third quarter. It took fourteen unanswered points scored by the Canes in the fourth to barely survive being picked off. This past week as well was another close call, as it squeaked past California 39-38. Miami looked dead in the water down 35-10 midway through the third quarter, but again marched all the way back, scoring 29 unanswered points to take down the Golden Bears in the final minutes. Miami is on the road at Louisville then at home against Florida State before it faces the Blue Devils, so assuming it is 8-0 before its meeting with Duke, the Blue Devils will have a potential opportunity to take down a top-10 team on the road that hasn't looked like a true powerhouse as of late.