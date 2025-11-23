This hilarious truth makes Duke football's successful fake field goal that much better

The Duke football program took down arch rival North Carolina on the road in the Battle for the Victory Bell, and some late-game trickery was a big reason the Blue Devils were able to secure a victory. Duke was down 25-24 with two and a half minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and kicker Todd Pelino lined up for a 44-yard field goal attempt to subsequently put the Blue Devils ahead. But a kick was never coming. Off the snap, the ball was pitched to Pelino in a fake attempt, and Duke's kicker ran it all the way to the one-yard line. This would lead to a Blue Devil touchdown, and Duke ultimately won the matchup 32-25.

Pelino had some hilarious comments to the media after the game, and this awesome truth makes the successful fake field goal that much better. Pelino said he had never had the ball in his hands throughout his entire career, and the first time he did, it couldn't have been more successful.

THERE GOES TODD PELINO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QU6b6TbOeE — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) November 22, 2025

Pelino spoke to the media following the victory, and had some great comments about the fake.

“It’s the first time in a football game I’ve ever had the ball in my hands,” Pelino said.

“When I caught the ball, I saw two or three D linemen running my way and I thought, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get three here,’" Pelino said. "I kept running and I kind of got them on the edge and I saw a lot of green grass and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I might score.’"

The Blue Devils improved to 6-5 overall and 5-2 in conference play with the victory over the Tar Heels. Although any ACC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes are now out the window for Duke, the program was able to salvage some joy following a two-game skid with the win on the road over its arch rival. Duke is now bowl-eligible and will close out its regular season at home versus Wake Forest.