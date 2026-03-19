This Cam Boozer stat should terrify every Duke opponent in the NCAA Tournament

We knew there was a good chance that Cam Boozer could have a historic season with the Blue Devils, but we didn't know how historic it would be. Now we do and if it's possible that Boozer could surpass the expectations bestowed on him, he did.

The freshman star became the first player this century to record 700 points, 300 rebounds and 100 assists in a single season. Boozer is the runaway favorite to be named the Naismith National Player of the Year, which would give Duke back-to-back winners for the award after Cooper Flagg took the honor last season.

Cam Boozer -- who is the only unanimous selection to the first-team AP All-American team this year -- is the only Division I player in the last 30 seasons to record at least 700 points, 300 rebounds and 100 assists in a single regular season. — #DukeMBBStats (@DukeMBBStats) March 19, 2026

Cameron Boozer did all the things for Duke this season

The exact numbers are 765 rebounds (22.9 PPG), 347 rebounds (10.2 RPG) and 143 assists (4.2 APG). Then you can add in him shooting 56.5 percent from the floor, 40.9 percent on 3-pointers, and he's even a 77.5 percent free-throw shooter, which is something he'll continue to improve as his career progresses.

Boozer is simply a guy that can do everything — score from the inside or outside, he works hard on the glass and with nearly 3.5 offensive boards per game, his efforts have added up to additional possessions for the Blue Devils throughout the season. His passing is a credit to his ability to see the court and his basketball IQ.

And if Boozer wins the Naismith Award as expected, it would be the first time a school had back-to-back winners since Duke did it in 2001 and 2002 with Shane Battier and Jay Williams.

Now it's time for Boozer to shine on college basketball's brightest stage. His ability to have an effect on the game even if, by some chance, his shot isn't falling, should not be underestimated. Given his projection of being a high lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, this is likely the only time we'll get to see Boozer on this stage. Hopefully he's got six more games as a Blue Devil in him.