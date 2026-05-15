These 3 landing spots would give Isaiah Evans the best chance at thriving in the NBA

While Duke's Cameron Boozer is fighting at the top of the draft to try to be the No. 1 pick, Isaiah Evans is further down the board looking to solidify himself as a first-round pick.

Evans has had a solid, if unspectacular, showing at the NBA Combine this week in Chicago. His athletic testing left something to be desired, but Evans still has the makings of a 3-and-D wing at the next level, which is something that is always coveted by NBA scouts.

After a small role as a freshman, Evans broke out during his sophomore season at Duke. He was the Blue Devils' second-leading scorer at 15.0 points per game, behind only Boozer, and played a pivotal role on an ACC Championship team and during the run to the Elite Eight.

His draft standing isn't as secure as he hoped when he entered, but it seems likely that Evans will hear his name called during the first day of the NBA Draft. If he wants to stick in the league for a long time, one of these three teams turning in his draft card would be ideal:

3. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets need an influx of young rotational talent, and it's hard to think of many better spots for a guy with Evans' spot-up shooting ability than with Nikola Jokic.

The former multi-time MVP is one of the best big-man passers in NBA history. He draws a ton of attention, and Evans would greatly benefit from the spacing that would allow him room to knock down shots.

Denver could be going through a bit of an overhaul this offseason after a disappointing showing in the playoffs, but as long as Jokic is in the Mile High City, the Nuggets will always be competitive.

The Nuggets select at No. 26 in the first round.

2. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are on the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinals after finishing with the best record in the East during the regular season. It's clear they need more around star guard Cade Cunningham.

Similar to playing with Jokic, Evans would benefit from Cunningham's ability to drive and kick. He draws a ton of attention, so Evans would get a lot of open looks.

The fit in Detroit is slightly better, if for no other reason than their future looks a little brighter than Denver's right now.

The Pistons hold the No. 21 pick in the first round.

1. Dallas Mavericks

This would cause Evans to slip to the end of the first round with the Mavericks sitting at No. 30 (they also hold pick No. 9, but that's not realistic for Evans). But a reunion with Cooper Flagg would be fun for them and for Duke fans. And an obvious fit.

Flagg is the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, and it won't take Dallas long to jump back into contention as they build the roster around their new face of the franchise. With Kyrie Irving set to return, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Mavericks pushing for a playoff spot next season.

No. 30 is on the low end of Evans' range, but perhaps Dallas covets him enough to move up a few spots to grab the Duke sharpshooter.