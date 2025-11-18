'There's nobody really else.' Bill Self's clear lack of confidence is exactly what Duke fans want to hear

The Duke basketball program is gearing up to take on No. 24 Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, as Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils look to secure their second high-major victory of the young season. Duke would likely be favored in the contest regardless, but Kansas freshman superstar Darryn Peterson's health remains in question, and that could spark major issues for Bill Self and the Jayhawks if he can't suit up. Kansas' offense has looked suspect as a whole, and it's been especially noticeable across its last two games, where Peterson has sat out. Against one of the best defensive units in the entire nation, in the Blue Devils, no Peterson could mean a long night for the Jayhawks.

There's been no definitive answer on Peterson's availability ahead of the Champions Classic, but it appears to be looking more and more likely that he will sit out. With how lackluster the guard play has been for the Jayhawks, that doesn't leave much room for confidence against potentially the best defense in the nation.

Bill Self's clear lack of confidence in Kansas' offense gives Duke fans that much more confidence heading into Champions Classic

Self doesn't seem to be very confident in his offense as a whole outside of Peterson, which is exactly what the Blue Devil faithful want to be hearing as Duke looks to add another resume-boosting victory. Ahead of the Champions Classic, Self touched on the offensive outlook in the absence of Peterson.

"There's nobody really else but Melvin [Council]," Self said about who can have the ball in their hands consistently outside of Peterson.

Kansas currently ranks 32nd in effective field goal percentage, 55th in adjusted offensive efficiency, 93rd in three point percentage, and 101st in assists per field goals made according to KenPom. The Jayhawks also have played one of the slower tempos in the nation, which could pose problems against an elite half court defense that is Duke.

As it looks increasingly more likely that Peterson will sit out, Self will look to some of his veteran transfers to step up and give Kansas at least a fighting shot against Duke.