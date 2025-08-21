"The most complete player that we've seen." Former NBA great is all in on Cooper Flagg

Former Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg is coming into the NBA widely regarded as one of the best prospects of the last 25 years. Selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg joins the Dallas Mavericks, expected to be a key contributor in their rotation right away. Many analysts and players around the NBA have already shown their praise for the Blue Devil rookie sensation, but this former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick seems to be all in on Flagg.

Blake Griffin shows high praise for Cooper Flagg as rookie begins NBA career

Blake Griffin, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, made an appearance on Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston, and was asked what he thinks of Flagg as the newest top draft choice enters his professional career. Griffin wasn't shy in his praise for the Maine native.

"I think he's the most complete player that we've seen come into the NBA in recent memory," Griffin said. "I mean, and not saying he doesn't have room to grow, he still has a ton of room to grow. But, I mean, he passes, he shoots, he defends, he rebounds. He seems like a great teammate, seems like a great kid. What's the red flag? Which is really exciting, for basketball to have these young guys."

Griffin even went on to say Flagg might even be a more complete player than Victor Wembanyama, a former No. 1 draft choice who's already turned into an NBA star with the San Antonio Spurs.

To answer Griffin's question, there really aren't any red flags when it comes to Flagg. He's a 6'9 athletic wing who contributes to winning in every way possible. Despite reclassifying and beginning his collegiate career with Duke when he was 17 years old, Flagg wasted no time entering the conversation for the best player in the entire sport.

Flagg led Duke in all five major statistical categories, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals a game on 48.1% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from three-point range. He led the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance while taking home the AP National Player of the Year award and the ACC Player of the Year award.

He enters a very unique situation for a top draft pick, as most No. 1 overall selections are drafted into bad, rebuilding teams. However, after the Mavs made the biggest lottery jump ever, Flagg is immediately in a position to compete for an NBA Championship with his new franchise.

It will be interesting to see how Flagg fits with a crowded Dallas frontcourt. Still, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has already said he plans to play the rookie at the point guard position regularly throughout the season. Flagg only played in two Summer League contests, but showed all he needed to before preparing for the 2025 regular season.