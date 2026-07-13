The Minnesota Timberwolves just gave Isaiah Evans a major vote of confidence

Former Duke star Isaiah Evans has had a tumultuous start to his NBA career.

It started with a draft night fall that saw him drop completely out of the first round. When he was finally selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 33rd overall pick, it came as part of a multi-team trade that included the Brooklyn Nets, who were technically the team that put in the selection of Evans.

Because of some NBA red tape, that trade wasn't even officially finalized until Friday, which forced Evans to miss valuable practice time and Minnesota's first Summer League game in Las Vegas. He finally made his debut on Saturday, but the lack of practice time showed with a rusty debut that included an 0-of-9 mark from three.

But the Timberwolves are still confident in Evans' ability to be a part of their long-term - and immediate - plans.

The franchise gave Evans a major vote of confidence with the rookie contract he signed:

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed Isaiah Evans to a four-year, $9.3 million deal, which includes three fully guaranteed years and a fourth-year team option, league sources told @hoopshype. Evans was the 33rd pick of the 2026 NBA Draft and was an All-ACC Team selection at Duke. pic.twitter.com/yWlm2jhTgT — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 12, 2026

Isaiah Evans gets three fully guaranteed years on his rookie contract with the Timberwolves

In the NBA, there's a big difference between being a first- and a second-round pick. That's what made Evans' draft free-fall so disappointing, and led to questions over whether he would have been better off returning to Duke - or even entering the Transfer Portal - with remaining collegiate eligibility.

But the Wolves clearly liked Evans. Had they not traded out of the first round, there's a good chance they would have used their pick at No. 28 on him. Instead, they got the guy they wanted anyway while being able to get off Julius Randle's contract. It was a win-win situation for Minnesota, and they still gave Evans a vote of confidence with his contract.

First-round picks are given guaranteed deals in the NBA. Second-rounders aren't guaranteed anything. Most end up signing two-way deals and spending significant time in the G League.

Evans could still see some time in the G-League, but the Timberwolves guaranteeing three years of his contract points to them believing he's going to make a real impact on the team sooner rather than later.

Evans has significant offensive skill, and his early defensive effort and intensity in the Summer League have been promising. The Wolves are all-in to try and make noise in the Western Conference after the LaMelo Ball trade, and Evans could end up being a significant chess piece off the bench.