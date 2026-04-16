The doomsday scenario with John Blackwell that Jon Scheyer can't let happen

Wisconsin's John Blackwell is the top target for Duke in the Transfer Portal, and Jon Scheyer has the Blue Devils on the shortlist to land the coveted guard.

But it won't be easy, and there are numerous schools competing to try and land him. That list of six includes Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Louisville, and UCLA. From the moment he entered the portal, the rumor was that it would be a two-horse race between Duke and Illinois, but the situation has gotten more complicated.

Blackwell was recently in Los Angeles on a visit to UCLA. On Wednesday, rumors began to spread that Louisville, the biggest Transfer Portal winner of this cycle so far, was flying out to LA to meet with Blackwell and make their pitch:

Louisville has already made a huge splash in the Transfer Portal by landing Oregon's Jackson Shelstad, Kansas' Flory Bidunga, and Arkansas' Karter Knox. There could be more to come, with the Cardinals in the sweepstakes for Iowa's Alvaro Folgueiras, and now making a play on Blackwell.

Louisville landing John Blackwell would be a disaster for Jon Scheyer and Duke

Scheyer has his preference for how to build Duke's roster, and that starts with retention. It's not the wrong strategy, per se, but it's obvious that Duke needs to land a heavy hitter or two in the Transfer Portal to be a contender again next season. They need to do it just to keep pace with Louisville right now.

Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals have taken an aggressive approach to the portal and are positioning themselves to potentially be the ACC favorites next season, depending on how everything else plays out the rest of the portal cycle.

Duke fans are getting restless. It's understandable, though it's worth noting that plenty of coaches move in silence during the Transfer Portal so as to not telegraph their moves to rival schools.

Duke will add an impactful player or two. Maybe even soon. Scheyer has built an outstanding roster year in and year out since taking over as the head coach. He's earned the trust to do it again, though it's hard to blame fans for getting nervous and frustrated as Louisville keeps getting better and Duke stays stagnant.