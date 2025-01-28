The complete Duke football 2025 schedule has been released

Duke football is looking to build off of year one under head coach Manny Diaz that saw the program finish the season with a 9-4 record and a 5-3 record in the ACC. The season was capped off with a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, where the Blue Devils fell 52-20 to #14 Ole Miss.

Duke's schedule has gotten released bit by bit over the last several days, but the ACC has now released each team's full schedule for the 2025-26 college football season.

Full list of Duke opponents and dates in 2025-26:

vs. Elon - August 30th

vs. Illinois - September 6th

at Tulane - September 13th

vs. North Carolina State - September 20th

at Syracuse - September 27th

at California - October 4th

OPEN - October 11th

vs. Georgia Tech - October 18th

OPEN - October 25th

at Clemson - November 1st

at UConn - November 8th

vs. Virginia - November 15th

at North Carolina - November 22nd

vs. Wake Forest - November 29th

Duke will have several tests in an ACC that the Blue Devils are expected to make some noise in as a sleeper team in the league next season. On3's 'way too early' top 25 rankings featured three opponents for Duke: #7 Illinois, #10 Clemson, and #24 Georgia Tech.

The Blue Devils' full schedule is officially revealed as Diaz looks to build on his first season at the helm in Durham.