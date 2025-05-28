Taking a look at some of Duke basketball's best ACC games for 2025-26 season after schedule release

All ACC opponents for the Duke basketball program have been released ahead of the 2025-26 season. Jon Scheyer has already scheduled an absolute gauntlet of a non-conference schedule for his program next season to prepare it for ACC play, but the Blue Devils will have some tough matchups come early 2026.

Here is every home and away ACC opponent for the Duke Blue Devils through the 2025-26 season.

Home:

SMU

Clemson

Georgia Tech

Wake Forest

Virginia

Boston College

Syracuse

Away:

California

Stanford

Pittsburgh

Florida State

North Carolina State

Virginia Tech

Notre Dame

Both home and away:

North Carolina

Louisville

The ACC has been a bit of a lackluster conference across the past two seasons, and it likely won't be very deep come next year.

One of the more interesting parts of Duke's schedule is that it will not have the opportunity to face Miami and Jai Lucas, a former Duke assistant who left Durham to become the next Hurricanes head coach late in the 2024-25 season. Lucas also brought four-star recruit and former Duke basketball commit Shelton Henderson with him.

Regardless, let's take a look at the most exciting game for the Blue Devils next season, both home and away. We won't include either game against North Carolina for obvious reasons. Those two games are always the two best of the campaign.

Home:

Duke vs. Syracuse

The Orange haven't gotten a ton of buzz heading into next season, but could be a sneaky top-four-to-five contender in the ACC with the talent coming in, most notably four-star guard Kiyan Anthony, son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony. Syracuse is also bringing in the No. 11 transfer class per the On3 Transfer Portal Team Industry Rankings. If Duke gets Syracuse early on in the ACC slate at home, that could end up being a steal game for the Orange, catching the Blue Devils sleeping a bit. If Red Autry can put the pieces together, Syracuse can make some noise in the conference next year.

Duke at NC State

With newly appointed head coach Will Wade at the helm, the Wolfpack looks like a top-three team in the ACC heading into 2025-26. Wade landed one of the top transfers in the portal in Darrion Williams, along with a talented class around him. Wade is also bringing in Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland, two of his biggest contributors this past season at McNeese State, a program Wade led to an NCAA Tournament victory. It's still unclear whether a team made up entirely of transfers can have consistent success, but there's no doubt there's a ton of excitement around NC State's program next year.