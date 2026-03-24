Stephen A. Smith's choice for next UNC coach would be a gold mine for Duke

North Carolina has yet to formally move on from head coach Hubert Davis, though it seems like it's only a matter of time.

Davis has yet to reach the heights of his debut season in Chapel Hill, when he led the Tar Heels to the National Championship Game. They've only made it past the opening round of the NCAA Tournament one time since then, and have gotten bounced in the first round in back-to-back seasons, including a stunning collapse to 11-seeded VCU this season.

If the job opens, you can bet that Duke fans will be monitoring the coaching search closely. The Tar Heels could lure one of the top sitting head coaches with their brand and basketball commitment. But they could also make a laughable mistake again, especially if they aren't willing to look outside the "UNC family" as some believe.

On First Take on Monday, ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith gave his opinion on who North Carolina should target if they move on from Davis, and it would be the best-case scenario...for Duke fans.

"There's no way, in my opinion, that Scheyer - and he's been sensational, I really am impressed by the guy - there's no way that he has the top recruiting class in four of his five years at Duke if Kenny Smith is at North Carolina," Smith said. "Somebody is coming to North Carolina if Kenny Smith is at North Carolina. ...I believe that Kenny Smith, Kenny The Jet Smith, you put him at North Carolina, the eyes of the basketball world would be on Duke-North Carolina."

Stephen A. Smith campaigns for Kenny "The Jet" Smith to be UNC's next head coach

From your mouth to God's ears, Stephen.

Duke fans would be thrilled if UNC decided to keep Davis, but if they make the move and land on a 61-year-old who has never coached in college before? Where do we sign up for this?

The Jet doesn't carry the weight he might have 30 years ago. Most kids only know him from TNT's basketball studio show - not as a UNC player in the 80s or for his NBA career, which ended all the way back in 1997.

I'm not so sure he would move the needle on the recruiting trail the way Smith seems to believe.

But hey, if North Carolina wants to take a swing at an off-the-radar move like that, Godspeed from us at Ball Durham. We fully support you.