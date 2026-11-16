The new FanSided app is here, and with it comes a fully customizable experience to help you be the most knowledgeable Duke Blue Devils fan out there. The app launched on November 16th and is available to download for both iPhone and Android now. You can download it by following this link.

Do you love Duke? This is the app for you. Hate Duke? We'll take that, too. You can read or hate-read all your favorite Ball Durham content with just one click in the app.

Downloading gives you access to content for more than 600 teams, leagues, events, and topics across the FanSided network. In one app, you can keep up with our Blue Devils, all other sports, and your pop culture favorites.

With football season winding down and basketball season in full swing, keeping up with everything can be a chore. This app makes it easier than ever.

Your Duke Blue Devils coverage, in a feed you build

From recruiting updates to press conference quotes, game previews, and all the fallout content after the wins and losses, you'll find it all in the new FanSided app.

The app is customizable to you, the fan. You can choose your fanhoods and the coverage you want from the home page upon downloading. If you want to just follow our Duke coverage? That's great! If you want to keep up with those chumps over in Chapel Hill, too, you can do that.

A big fan of the NBA? You can follow a specific team(s) or the entire league.

It's the coverage you want, in one convenient place.

Take Ball Durham into game day with you

On the Duke landing page, you'll see our trusted Ball Durham logo. You'll get the same coverage we always provide, alongside team information, record, standings, upcoming schedules, and the team's full roster.

In the same app, you can review the box score of the game we all just watched before clicking over for all of our postgame analysis.

Curious about our observations, the biggest winners and losers from each game, and what we thought of Jon Scheyer's postgame press conference? It'll all be there.

How to get the new FanSided app

The new FanSided app is available in the App Store for both iPhone and Android, and it's totally free to download. Just follow this link.

It's free to use, and you don't even have to sign up with your email unless you want to. But if you do sign up for free between now and 12/31, you can earn the limited-edition founding fan badge that will unlock further perks down the road.

Download the app, choose Duke as one of your favorite teams, and join us for the ride today.