Siena just threw up Cameron Boozer’s biggest NBA red flag in March Madness

Before the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament kicked off, CBS’s Charles Barkley and Clark Kellogg went so far as to call this freshman class the best in the history of the sport. In that class, Duke freshman Cameron Boozer has been the cream of the crop, a unanimous first-team All-American and the National Player of the Year.

Yet, Boozer is not the presumptive No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. While FanSided’s Christopher Kline ranks him as the top prospect, his pre-March Madness mock draft had Boozer coming off the board third overall, behind BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa and Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson.

The red flags that will ding Boozer's draft stock were on full display in Duke’s first-round scare against Siena, a 71-65 Blue Devils win after trailing by double-digits in the first half. Siena played its starters the entire way, and if they hadn’t run out of gas, Duke was in serious danger of becoming the third No. 1 seed to lose to a 16-seed in NCAA Tournament history.

Cameron Boozer’s defensive limitations are a legitimate NBA draft concern

Let’s start here. Cameron Boozer is one of the most polished and versatile offensive players to enter the NBA in years, and even more so if you limit that group to college freshmen. He’s a complete offensive hub who can score at all three levels and will immediately acclimate to any offensive ecosystem. That’s how he managed to average 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Boozer can play all five positions on the offensive end, from a supersized point guard to an undersized stretch five. However, at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, he’s limited defensively, mostly by the fact that he’s not a center because he can’t protect the rim. In the first half on Thursday, Siena shot 8-9 at the rim and outscored Duke in the paint without Duke’s starting center, Patrick Ngongba, in the lineup as he continues to recover from an injury that kept him out through the ACC Tournament.

Boozer doesn’t possess the vertical explosiveness to challenge shots at the rim, so instead of risking foul trouble, he often stays on his feet and forces opponents to shoot over his arms. It shows a clear understanding of his limitations, which is crucial to succeeding in the NBA, but it’s a limitation nonetheless.

So he’s not a five, but he’s not a three either. Boozer is too stout and not quick enough to consistently defend wings on the perimeter. He uses his strength really well to wall off against drives, dropping his weight like an offensive tackle to stonewall his opponents’ momentum well short of the rim, but as many of his toughest matchups have done, they can still stop and pull up to shoot over the top.

Boozer is good when he’s defending in the post, and Duke’s defensive numbers have been fantastic this year, but his defensive skillset is very siloed, which means he’s a very contextual player in the NBA. Whichever team drafts him this summer will be forced to build a roster around his limitations, and while that’s fine for bad teams to do, it’s not a consideration with Dybantsa or Peterson. It’s also the reason Duke desperately needs Ngongba back to make a Final Four run.

Boozer needs a rim protector like Ngongba to account for his flaws

When Ngongba is healthy, he’s the ideal rim protection to pair with Boozer, allowing Boozer to wall up against drivers while Ngongba can clean up behind him. Without him, Siena head coach Gerry McNamara was intentional about attacking Boozer at the rim, and it forced Duke to spend much of the second half in a zone to account for its lack of rim protection, even with ACC defensive player of the year Maliq Brown filling most of Ngongba’s vacated minutes.

If Ngongba comes back, Duke should be fine against TCU on Saturday and beyond. But Thursday’s ugly performance is likely one that NBA teams will go back to when evaluating the top of the draft this summer, and it could be one of the biggest reasons Boozer doesn’t go No. 1 overall.