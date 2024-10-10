Shelton Henderson releases final three schools, includes Duke
By Hugh Straine
Shelton Henderson, the #22 overall prospect and #5 small forward in the 247sports 2025 Composite Rankings, has cut his list of potential schools down to three: Duke, Louisville, and Texas. Henderson is also the #2 ranked player in Texas.
Henderson took his official visit to Duke the weekend of October 4th and was also considering Texas Tech, LSU, and Houston before cutting his list to three.
In a recent interview with On3, Henderson discussed the schools he was considering. Here's what he had to say about Duke.
"I feel like just me building that relationship with Coach Scheyer and Coach Lucas and having that connection with them has really helped. Just being on the phone with them talking about how they can see me playing with them and just the culture that they have there and the players that they send to the league. It's something I really look at because that's my dream so just hearing from them a lot I think is something special."
Henderson has been praised over his high school recruitment for his defensive capabilities at 6' 6" and 220 pounds. On3's Jamie Shaw wrote about how Henderson was one of the top defensive stoppers in the 2025 class.
"He is able to guard all three perimeter positions and can even switch down a lineup to guard the four for some possessions. Henderson gathers deflections in the passing lanes and he is a solid rebounder at his position."
Henderson has said he is in no rush to make a decision, but with the Boozer twins saga also over the horizon for Duke, it looks like the 2025 recruitment process for the Duke coaching staff is heating up.