Shelton Henderson "locked in" with Duke basketball, another five star expected to follow
By Hugh Straine
Shelton Henderson, the #15 overall prospect and #3 small forward in the class of 2025 at 247sports.com will be committing this Saturday between Duke, Texas, and Louisville. Over the last week, word has come around that Henderson was a surefire commitment to the Blue Devils, as he received three crystal ball predictions last week, all to Duke.
A post by HS Top Recruits on X confirmed that Henderson will end up in Durham, but more news followed that wasn't expected.
After the post mentioned that Henderson was "locked in" with Duke, another big-time recruit was also brought into the conversation in Nate Ament.
Ament is the #4 overall prospect and #2 power forward in the 2025 class at 247sports.com. He hasn't cut down his list or heated up his recruitment process quite yet, but HS Top Recruits said that Duke is "comfortably the front runner" for the five star recruit.
Ament and Henderson look to be a sort of package deal to Duke, as the two took a visit to Durham over the same weekend.
Although Ament will be waiting until the spring to commit, Jon Scheyer is bringing in another potential class with elite positional size, similar to what he tried to do with his 2024 squad. The smallest scholarship player on Duke's roster this season is 6' 5".
This is Duke's potential 2025 recruiting class and their measurables.
#2 recruit Cameron Boozer (committed): 6' 9", 235 pounds
#21 recruit Cayden Boozer (committed): 6' 4", 215 pounds
#19 recruit Nikolas Khamenia (committed): 6' 9", 215 pounds
#15 prospect Shelton Henderson: 6' 6", 220 pounds
#4 prospect Nate Ament: 6' 9" 185 pounds
Duke basketball currently stands with the #1 overall recruiting class for 2025 with the Boozer twins and Khamenia's pledges already. Adding two more five stars to the mix will almost certainly keep the Blue Devils atop the recruiting trail.
Scheyer recruiting masterclass continues.