Selection Sunday bracket revealed: Duke earns No. 1 overall seed

There was little drama for Duke on Selection Sunday after the Blue Devils captured the ACC Tournament crown on Saturday night. At 32-2 and on the strength of 11 consecutive wins, Duke will enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed in the East Region.

The Blue Devils will stay close to home with the first two rounds taking place in Greenville. If Duke successfully navigates through the Round of 32, it will head to Washington D.C., the site of its biggest regular season triumph, for the East Regional semifinal and final.

All roads will hopefully lead to Indianapolis as Duke looks to get back to the Final Four for the second straight season where they will try to capture the program's first national championship in 11 years.

Jon Scheyer and Duke will face plenty of landmines on the way to the Final Four

The Final Four is the circled date for a potential return for veteran point guard Caleb Foster, but getting there won't be easy. Fortunately, the Blue Devils have gotten a major leap from freshman Cayden Boozer, who scored a combined 32 points in the ACC Tournament semifinals and final to lift Duke to the championship.

Duke will open the NCAA Tournament against 16-seeded Siena on Thursday. If the Blue Devils can avoid a historic upset, they will advance to the Round of 32 on Saturday, where they will face the winner of Ohio State and TCU in the 8/9 matchup of the East Regional.

The 4 and 5 seeds in the East Regional are Kansas and St. John's, respectively, which will stand in Duke's way of the Regional Final in the Sweet 16, barring a significant upset in the first two rounds.

In the Regional Final, Duke's most likely opponent would be 2-seeded UConn or 3-seeded Michigan State, again barring a big upset.