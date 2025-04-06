Ridiculous foul call on Cooper Flagg just robbed Duke of a title shot

There are a lot of angry Duke basketball fans right now and you know what, we don't blame them one bit. On Saturday night, it looked like Duke was on its way to a dominant win over Houston, but the Cougars did the unthinkable and captured a 70-67 win.

However, plenty of people are going to be talking about the Cooper Flagg foul late in the contest for quite some time. As you'll be able to see in the video below, Flagg was called for a foul battling for a rebound. This was Charmin Ultra soft and it led to two free throws for Houston, giving them the lead. How on earth was this called?

FOUL ON COOPER FLAGG!! HOUSTON LEADS AFTER FREE THROWS #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fGJN28HQVV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 6, 2025

Duke fans are convinced the refs screwed Duke with a terrible foul call on Cooper Flagg late

Flagg couldn't believe it when he heard the whistle and he wasn't the only one. It's going to take a long time for someone to make sense of this decision. Flagg was battling for the rebound, sure, but what did he do that was a foul? If anything, he was being extra careful to not do anything wrong.

At the time, Duke was clinging to a 67-66 lead, but then Houston's J'Wan Roberts went to the free-throw line and he buried both shots with ice in his veins. Duke then called a timeout after getting the ball across midcourt and Jon Scheyer drew up a play.

Everyone knew the ball was going to go to Flagg, but his turnaround jumper fell just short and Houston then went to the line. L.J. Cryer made both of his FT attempts too to seal the three-point win for the Cougars. Heartbreaking doesn't even begin to describe the loss for Duke. The Blue Devils had a national title in mind, but they won't be playing on Monday night. We'll look back on the bogus foul call on Flagg for quite some time.