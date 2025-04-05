Referees & Announcers for Duke vs Houston men's Final Four game

The Final Four is getting ready to kick off, and 1-seed Duke has the later game against 1-seed Houston. Neither school has lost since early February, and they are potentially the two most dominant squads in the country.

Here are tonight's referees and announcers for 1-seed Duke vs 1-seed Houston as one program will punch its ticket to the national title game next week.

Referees

Keith Kimble

James Breeding

Doug Shows

Kimble will be officiating his seventh Final Four. He was one of the referees in Duke's Sweet 16 victory over 4-seed Arizona. Shows is in his sixth and Breeding is in his fourth.

"Collectively, this group of officials have done an exceptional job officiating in the tournament," said national coordinator of officiating Chris Rastatter when the 11 officials were selected for the Final Four. "Similar to how teams advance in the tournament with exceptional performances, these officials have been deemed the best amongst their peers and therefore advance to work on the biggest stage at the Final Four. Among the many officials who have performed well in the tournament the last two weeks, this group separated themselves."

Announcers

The same group of officials will be calling both Final Four games tonight. The CBS crew features a play-by-play broadcaster, two color commentators, and a sideline reporter.

Play-by-play: Ian Eagle

Color commentator: Bill Raftery

Color commentator: Grant Hill

Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson

Eagle took over for Jim Nantz as the Final Four play-by-play broadcaster after Nantz announced his retirement from calling college basketball after the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Hill, one of tonight's color commentators, is a Duke basketball legend.

Duke and Houston will tip off at 8:49 pm ET or at the conclusion of tonight's first Final Four matchup between 1-seed Auburn and 1-seed Florida. The contest between the Tigers and Gators kicks off at 6:09 pm ET. This is the first time since 2008 that all four 1-seeds made it to the Final Four and just the second time in tournament history, paving the way for some fantastic basketball games tonight on CBS.