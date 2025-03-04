Recapping Jon Scheyer's historic first three seasons as Duke basketball head coach

Duke basketball (27-3, 18-1 ACC) capped off its 2024-25 regular season home stand on a high note for Senior Night, throttling Wake Forest (20-10, 12-7 ACC) 93-60. The Blue Devils have now won seven straight contests and four in a row by 33 or more points.

This also gave Duke an undefeated record at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season, a perfect 17-0. This is the second season in Jon Scheyer's three years at the helm for the Blue Devils that the team has gone undefeated at home.

Scheyer has truly had one of the best starts to a head coaching career in ACC history, and was emotional in his press conference after the victory over the Demon Deacons.

"You know I was emotional tonight," Scheyer said. "I just thought before the game, and you're thinking about this team, and these guys have been incredibly unselfish and incredibly driven. And it's made for a great collective toughness that we have had. So, you love coaching them."

Scheyer-led Duke teams have had true deep NCAA Tournament aspirations each of the three seasons he's been the head coach, and the squad reached the Elite 8 in last season's big dance as a 4-seed.

However, this is the most talented and well-rounded Blue Devils team that Scheyer has had, and he's delivering success. Duke has a great shot at earning a 1-seed in this year's tournament and has tied for the best odds at winning the national championship at +350 with Auburn.

The success Scheyer has had has been unprecedented, so let's take a look back at what the former Duke player has been able to accomplish as head coach.

Last night's win was Scheyer's 81st as Duke head coach, breaking the record for most wins in the first three seasons as head coach in ACC history. Duke has won at least 24 regular season games in each of the first three seasons of the Scheyer era.

He's also been a recruiting mastermind. Duke landed the #1 overall 2022 recruiting class, #2 overall 2023 recruiting class, #1 overall 2024 recruiting class, and #1 overall 2025 recruiting class coming in at 247sports.

Scheyer has a chance to become the fourth coach in the history of college basketball to win a national championship as a player and coach, as he won one with the Blue Devils as a player in 2010. Bob Knight, Dean Smith, and Joe B. Hall are the only ones to accomplish that feat.

It's been a truly remarkable start to his head coaching career for Scheyer, and he has a chance to cement himself as one of the best coaches in college basketball with a deep tournament run in 2025.

The Blue Devils cap off their regular season on March 8th (6:30pm ET, ESPN) in Chapel Hill against North Carolina (19-11, 12-6 ACC).