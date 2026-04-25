Ravens expert is justifiably elated over Baltimore's selection of Chandler Rivers

The wait was longer than most figured for Duke CB Chandler Rivers, but sometimes a longer wait is worth it when you can land with a first-class organization.

Such was the case for Rivers, who was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 5th Round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

And while Rivers was undoubtedly excited to be joining the Ravens, it's clear from the jump that Baltimore fans are over the moon to have him join their team.

Take the words of Ravens expert Connor Burke over at Ebony Bird as an obvious example of that. Burke noted that Rivers was ranked 86th overall on the consensus NFL Draft big board. Baltimore landing him at No. 162 is a significant win.

Ravens expert sees a quick path to early playing time for Chandler Rivers

Even better for Rivers, there appears to be a quick path to playing time for the Ravens for the former Duke standout.

The Ravens needed a corner. Their top guys heading into 2026 are Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, and Marlon Humphrey," Burke wrote. "On paper, that seems like a talented group, and although Humphrey regressed in 2025, he could get back to form under new head coach and defensive mastermind Jesse Minter. Still, Humphrey and Awuzie are both old for cornerbacks. The team needed another young piece, and Rivers should be ready to contribute in year one."

The only thing holding Rivers back is his size at a shade under 5-foot-10. If he were 6-foot or taller, he'd have been in contention to be a 1st Round draft pick. He's got that kind of skill, and it's great to see that it's being noticed immediately by supporters of his new team.

Rivers plays with fearless aggression, the kind of mentality that the Ravens have long based their identity around. That won't change with Jesse Minter in charge.