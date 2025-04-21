Pressure mounting on Jon Scheyer after another Duke basketball player exits program

The roster continues to churn within the Duke basketball program but after the official departure of Tyrese Proctor on Friday night, the pressure is mounting on Jon Scheyer to put together another perfect offseason.

Proctor was one of the swing players for the Blue Devils who had a decision to make whether to return for his senior season or try and make a professional career. After conversations with many people around the team and talent evaluators, he opted for the latter and leaves a void in the backcourt.

Duke learned last week that Caleb Foster would be remaining with the team for his junior season, but the production value he brings remains a question mark after dropping from a starter as a sophomore to a forgotten bench piece midway through the season.

Is there enough confidence to trust Foster as a lead point guard or will freshman Cayden Boozer handle the ball for the Blue Devils next season?

The Blue Devils have not been linked to a lot of transfer portal targets this offseason and it’s unclear on how many more players will enter their named into the portal with it closing on Tuesday.

Jon Scheyer has also seen 5-star recruit Shelton Henderson decommit and request his release from his National Letter of Intent and 5-star forward Nate Ament commit to Tennessee after the momentum in his recruitment flipped over the last ten days.

Duke will still have a lot of talent next season, led by freshman stud Cameron Boozer, but where will the impact transfers like Sion James come from?

Scheyer and the rest of the coaching could have enough confidence in its returning players to take the next step in their developments, which would be focused on Isaiah Evans announcing his return as well as becoming more than just a lethal 3-point shooter.

Duke is expected to return Patrick Ngongba, Darren Harris, and Maliq Brown next to Foster while there is anticipation building on Evans’ decision.

Still, the lack of adding players at this point in the offseason is creating some uneasiness among Duke basketball fans as Jon Scheyer tries to lead the program back to the Final Four.