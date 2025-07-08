Potential replacements for Justin Robinson on Duke basketball coaching staff

The surprising news of the holiday weekend surrounding the Duke basketball team was that Justin Robinson, the Director of Player Development for the last two and half seasons, left the program for a coaching role with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Duke never announced the news until a picture of Robinson surfaced on social media following a Lakers Summer League game in the California Classic.

Still, it marked the third departure on the Blue Devil coaching staff within the last five months after Jai Lucas became the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes and Will Avery departed the team.

Congrats to our guy J-Rob!



Nice addition to the @Lakers staff! pic.twitter.com/wFwP3NSFDV — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 6, 2025

While Jon Scheyer added Evans Bradds and Tyler Thornton to the coaching staff, he can still fill the role of Robinson this summer and his replacement might be much closer than anyone realizes.

Jayce McCain entered the Duke program alongside his brother, 5-star recruit Jared McCain, as a graduate assistant. A player at Cal State San Macros, McCain was a constant presence around the team during games and practices.

Even after his younger brother left Durham after one season for the NBA Draft, Jayce McCain remained at Duke to complete his graduate degree in hopes of pursuing a coaching career.

Now, that opportunity could be right in front of him.

While the program has not released anything publicly, Jayce McCain was seen at an AAU event last week wearing a Duke basketball shirt and watching 2028 prospect Aidan Carter. It could be a sign that a formal promotion is on the way.

Duke has seen successful Director of Player Development in its recent history after Mike Krzyzewski brought former Blue Devil great Nolan Smith on the coaching staff in a similar position and Scheyer’s addition of Robinson after he took over the head coaching duties.

Many fans would also love to see a former Duke basketball player land the vacant role on the coaching staff, such a Quinn Cook, but he seems focused on continuing his playing career at the moment.