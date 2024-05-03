With football coaching salaries on the rise, here's how ACC shakes out
It is getting more and more expensive to hire a good college football coach. Here's a look at the salaries of each ACC head coach.
Pat Narduzzi doesn't get a ton of national recognition but he is the third-winningest head coach in Pitt Panthers' history. He's also the third-highest-paid head coach in the ACC at $5.8 million. That's good for 28th nationally.
Since taking over at Pitt in 2013, he's gone to six bowl games and had six winning seasons. That's why folks around the program were willing to forgive a terrible 3-9 campaign this past fall.
The big money starts at No. 2 in the ACC where Mike Norvell makes $7.3 million per year at Florida State. That's 15th in the nation.
Norvell has put together back-to-back double-digit win seasons in Tallahassee including a 13-1 season last year that saw the program go undefeated in the regular season and win the ACC title. He's rebuilt Florida State into a national power and if that continues, he'll remain one of the game's highest-paid coaches.
It's no surprise that Dabo Swinney is the ACC's top earner. He's second nationally behind Smart at 10.8 million per year.
Of course, his credentials are excellent. He's won two National Championships and he has captured eight conference titles. Last year was a down year for Swinney and his team still went 9-4. That tells you all you need to know about the run he's had at Clemson since taking over in 2008.