With football coaching salaries on the rise, here's how ACC shakes out
It is getting more and more expensive to hire a good college football coach. Here's a look at the salaries of each ACC head coach.
Last season North Carolina's Mack Brown made $5.0 million. That was good for 36th nationally.
Now 72 years old, he's in his sixth year of his second stint with the Tar Heels. In all but one of those years, he's had a winning record and he's got an overall record of 107-73-1 in Chapel Hill.
Dave Doeren might be one of the most underrated coaches in the nation. But he's paid well by NC State at $5.0 million per year. That's the 42nd-highest salary in the NCAA.
As he heads into season No. 12 with the Wolfpack, he has an impressive 81-58 record. What's more, he has had only two losing seasons while winning at least eight games seven times.
To lure native son Jeff Brohm back to his alma mater from Purdue, Louisville paid well. Making $5.5 million per season, the former quarterback is the No. 31 coach in America based on salary.
So far that investment seems to be wise. Last season, Brohm led his program to a 10-4 record and an appearance in the ACC Championship Game.