With football coaching salaries on the rise, here's how ACC shakes out
It is getting more and more expensive to hire a good college football coach. Here's a look at the salaries of each ACC head coach.
Virginia's Tony Elliott is the 43rd-highest-paid coach in America at $4.2 million per year. But has he been worth that investment?
This past season, the Cavilers were just 3-9 overall. For his time at UVA, he is just 6-16 overall and 3-12 in ACC play.
Dave Clawson is just ahead of Elliott by a few hundred thousand dollars. At $4.2 million dollars per year, he's the 42nd highest-paid head coach nationally.
The former Bowling Green head coach is in year ten as Wake's head coach. Overall, he's gone 63-61 but just 30-49 in conference games. In 2021, his team played for the ACC title but last year, Wake went just 4-8 and 1-7 in ACC action.
Former Oregon defensive back Justin Wilcox made $4.4 million last season at Cal good for 40th nationally. That was despite having a losing season at 6-7.
It's been a mixed bag in Wilcox's seven seasons in Berkeley. He's had just two winning seasons (2018 and 2019). However, he's taken the program to three bowl games after inheriting a mess from his predecessor Sonny Dykes.
We don't know exactly what new Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien will be making in 2024. However, it is being speculated that he will be making around $5.0 million per year.
O'Brien's predecessor, Jeff Hafley made $3.1 million in 2023, and prying O'Brien away from Alabama where he was the offensive coordinator likely required a more significant financial commitment than that.