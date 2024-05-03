Ball Durham
With football coaching salaries on the rise, here's how ACC shakes out

It is getting more and more expensive to hire a good college football coach. Here's a look at the salaries of each ACC head coach.

By Matthew Conner

Dec 9, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils new football head coach Manny Diaz greets
Dec 9, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils new football head coach Manny Diaz greets / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Elliott. $4.2 million.

Virginia's Tony Elliott is the 43rd-highest-paid coach in America at $4.2 million per year. But has he been worth that investment?

This past season, the Cavilers were just 3-9 overall. For his time at UVA, he is just 6-16 overall and 3-12 in ACC play.

Dave Clawson. $4.2 million.

Dave Clawson is just ahead of Elliott by a few hundred thousand dollars. At $4.2 million dollars per year, he's the 42nd highest-paid head coach nationally.

The former Bowling Green head coach is in year ten as Wake's head coach. Overall, he's gone 63-61 but just 30-49 in conference games. In 2021, his team played for the ACC title but last year, Wake went just 4-8 and 1-7 in ACC action.

Justin Wilcox. $4.4 million.

Former Oregon defensive back Justin Wilcox made $4.4 million last season at Cal good for 40th nationally. That was despite having a losing season at 6-7.

It's been a mixed bag in Wilcox's seven seasons in Berkeley. He's had just two winning seasons (2018 and 2019). However, he's taken the program to three bowl games after inheriting a mess from his predecessor Sonny Dykes.

Bill O'Brien. $5.0 million (estimated).

We don't know exactly what new Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien will be making in 2024. However, it is being speculated that he will be making around $5.0 million per year.

O'Brien's predecessor, Jeff Hafley made $3.1 million in 2023, and prying O'Brien away from Alabama where he was the offensive coordinator likely required a more significant financial commitment than that.

